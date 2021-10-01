Please enter your name, email and zip code below to sign up!
The Salvation Army "Need Knows No Season" annual fundraising event will be a virtual format again this year due to the global pandemic and uncertainty.
The global health crisis created a new threat to family's stability; pandemic poverty. Millions continue to experience a heightened risk of falling below the poverty line and entering a multiyear cycle of challenges;
The Salvation Army continues to meet the needs of the community, year round, by providing food, housing, rent/utility assistance, children’s after-school and summer learning program for low-income students, veteran and senior assistance, adult rehabilitation, emergency assistance and case management for victims of human trafficking, and emotional and spiritual care.
Through these year round programs, The Salvation Army has served more than 120,000 people last year. We are grateful for our compassionate supporters whose gifts help us restore hope!
For more information please contact Shelley Brown at 614.437.2145 or shelley.brown@use.salvationarmy.org.
Jeff & Lisa Edwards
Siemer Family Foundation
Big Lots Foundation, Deloitte, Easton Town Center, Farmers Insurance, Dorothea Hadler, Scott & Elicia Henderson, IGS Energy, Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter, Kimball Midwest, Kroger, Yvonne Mason, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Paul & Peggy Nordman, Ottinger & Associates, Roetzel & Andress, Scotts Miracle Gro, Darren & Debra Sheppard, Joe Szymanowski & Josh Cohen, The Robert Weiler Company
Jeff & Lisa Edwards, American Electric Power Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Flower Galaxy, Grange Insurance, Dorothea Hadler, Scott & Elicia Henderson,
Huntington Bank, Lindsay Honda, Yvonne Mason, Darren & Debra Sheppard, Stanley Steemer, Joe Szymanowski & Josh Cohen