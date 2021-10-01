Volunteer in this Community
Join us for a Day of Giving on WBNS-10TV, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 6:00am-6:30pm. 

All Donations will be matched up to $100,000

The Salvation Army "Need Knows No Season" annual fundraising event will be a virtual format again this year due to the global pandemic and uncertainty.

The global health crisis created a new threat to family's stability; pandemic poverty. Millions continue to experience a heightened risk of falling below the poverty line and entering a multiyear cycle of challenges; 

  • Thousands of our neighbors continue to face job loss, reduced work hours, hunger and homelessness.
  • In 2020, the number of persons seeking food from The Salvation Army in Central Ohio increased by 193%.
  • 1,145,856 meals provided in 2020.
  • 94,555 persons requested food, rent, utilities, clothing emergency assistance. 
  • 214,851 nights of lodging for the homeless.
  • 46,216 Children served in virtual after-school and summer camp-in-a-box learning programs.
  • 17,134 persons provided Christmas assistance including a family meal and a children's toy.

The Salvation Army continues to meet the needs of the community, year round, by providing food, housing, rent/utility assistance, children’s after-school and summer learning program for low-income students, veteran and senior assistance, adult rehabilitation, emergency assistance and case management for victims of human trafficking, and emotional and spiritual care. 

Through these year round programs, The Salvation Army has served more than 120,000 people last year. We are grateful for our compassionate supporters whose gifts help us restore hope!

Your donation will bring HELP and HOPE to those in the most need in our community

  • Click here to give now or on October 13th.
  • Mail a check to The Salvation Army, 966 East Main Street, Columbus Ohio 43205 (write "Need Knows No Season" in the memo).

For more information please contact Shelley Brown at 614.437.2145 or shelley.brown@use.salvationarmy.org.

2021 Need Knows No Season Event Sponsors


Presenting Sponsors

Jeff & Lisa Edwards
Siemer Family Foundation

 

Premier Sponsors

Eric & Allison Smith

Phone Bank Sponsor

Media Sponsors

 

Leader Sponsors

 

 

 

 

      

 

Pacesetter Sponsors

 

Patron Sponsors

Big Lots Foundation, Deloitte, Easton Town Center, Farmers Insurance, Dorothea Hadler, Scott & Elicia Henderson, IGS Energy, Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter, Kimball Midwest, Kroger, Yvonne Mason, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Paul & Peggy Nordman, Ottinger & Associates, Roetzel & Andress, Scotts Miracle Gro, Darren & Debra Sheppard, Joe Szymanowski & Josh Cohen, The Robert Weiler Company

 

Matching Gift Opportunity

Jeff & Lisa Edwards, American Electric Power Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Flower Galaxy, Grange Insurance, Dorothea Hadler, Scott & Elicia Henderson,
Huntington Bank, Lindsay Honda, Yvonne Mason, Darren & Debra Sheppard, Stanley Steemer, Joe Szymanowski & Josh Cohen